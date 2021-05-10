As India witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases states soon reported a shortage of vaccines. Following the acute shortage of Remedesivir a drug used to treat Covid-19 some states in the country are experiencing a shortage of anti-fungal injection ‘amphotericin’ and anti-fungal medicines used to treat mucormycosis. Amid the second wave of coronavirus India is reporting cases of mucormycosis or black fungus yet again. It is a rare but dangerous fungal infection that manifests in the skin and even cause blindness or other serious complications. Anti-Fungal Drugs Shortage Amid The Rise Of Black Fungus Cases Many