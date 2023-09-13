Sholay Actor Birbal Khosla Dies of Cardiac Arrest: 7 Factors That Increases Your Risk of Heart Diseases As You Age

Birbal Khosla

According to the reports, Birbal Khosla died due to a cardiac arrest.

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, also known as Birbal, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, 12 September. He was 84. According to the reports, the actor died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Speaking to the media, and the family members of the actor, the final rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Many actors and directors from the film industry sent condolences to the iconic actor on social media. The heartbreaking news of Khosla's passing was also announced on X (formerly Twitter) by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, in 1983, Khosla made his acting debut with the film Upkar in the year 1967. Since then he has appeared in over 500 films in his career in the industry.

Cardiac Arrest Deaths: What Are The Major Risk Factors?

Bollywood has lost many souls to cardiac arrest in recent times. Cases of deaths due to heart illnesses are on the rise among all age groups. But what risk factors increase a person's chances of suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest? Let's discuss it in detail.

Age

When it comes to problems with heart health, age is a major factor. As you age, your risk of heart disease rises. This is due to the fact that the arteries in your heart may narrow and stiffen over time, making it more difficult for blood to circulate freely.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure. Your risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke increases if you have high blood pressure because it can harm the arteries in your heart.

High Cholesterol

Your artery walls may thicken with high cholesterol, making them harder and more narrow.Heart problems can result from this.

Diabetes

High blood sugar levels are another risk factor for cardiac arrest. Diabetes can damage the blood vessels in your heart and make you more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

Smoking

Smoking causes artery lining damage and increases your risk of heart attack and stroke.

