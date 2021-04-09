In a shocking incident, three elderly women who went to take the Covid-19 jab were mistakenly administered anti-rabies injection in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. According to reports, the incident took place in Kandhala Community Health Centre where the three women had gone for getting vaccinated. Also Read - Peltzman Effect: This Could be The Reason Why Covid Cases are Soaring Amidst Vaccination

The medical negligence came to light after Saroj, one of the three women who received the wrong jab, complained of nausea. Her family members protested at the facility after a private doctor informed them that she has been given an anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid vaccine.

The three women including Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72 and Satyavati, 6o reached the community centre on Thursday to get the first Covid jab. All three women, who were illiterate were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to the protest by their family members. Following the terrible medical goof-up, the families of the women lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Agarwal. Brijendra Singh, in charge of the health centre. Singh said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Similar Cases Were Reported In UP

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. In a shocking case of gross negligence in UP’s Kanpur Dehat district, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) was on the phone as she administered two shots of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in the area. The 50-year-old, Kamlesh Kumari complained of the incident, the nurse misbehaved with her and threatened her, according to her family members who demanded strict action against the nurse. Luckily, the victim didn’t develop any side effects, except swelling in the hand.

A similar medical goof-up, a 49-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode district complained of negligence on the part of a government hospital after she was administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ on the same day. Following the mix-up, the patient experienced severe fever and uneasiness after getting the jab. She was hospitalized for two days at a private hospital.