The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday expressed shock over the underreporting of data by the Centre on the total number of doctors who have succumbed to the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. This comes days after Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey while addressing the Rajya Sabha stated that coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country. In a letter to Choubey IMA President J.A. Jayalal wrote that the Centre's data is contrary to the one released by the association which contained the names of 744 doctors who