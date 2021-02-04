The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday expressed shock over the underreporting of data by the Centre on the total number of doctors who have succumbed to the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. Also Read - COVAX announces initial COVID-19 vaccine roll out: 336ml doses from AstraZeneca-SII, 1.2ml from Pfizer-BioNTech by March end

This comes days after Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey while addressing the Rajya Sabha, stated that coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country.

In a letter to Choubey, IMA President J.A. Jayalal wrote that the Centre's data is contrary to the one released by the association which contained the names of 744 doctors who lost their lives while saving the coronavirus patients.

Covid-19: IMA Has Demanded High Power Committee To Study The Data

The association has also appealed that a high-power committee is constituted by the government to do a thorough study of the entire data of deceased doctors and that all those who had succumbed to the disease shall be honoured.

“Even though doctors suffer a higher viral load and a higher Case Fatality Ratio as a community, they still chose to serve the nation in the best traditions of the medical profession,” the association stated in the letter.

Besides condemning the apathy of the government of India in verifying the data of the deceased doctors, the issue of delay in disbursing the solatium for the Covid-19 victims’ families was also raised.

IMA Has Asked The Govt To Expedite Process Of Solarium

“We are writing to you at this juncture to appropriately endorse the hard work and contribution by our doctors in flattening the COVID curve in India. We fervently appeal to you to expedite the process of giving solatium to families at the earliest possible time.

“We appeal that a high-power committee should be constituted by the government to make a thorough study of the entire data of deceased doctors and all those who had succumbed shall be honoured,” the letter added.

Covid-19 Cases In India

According to the report, India has recorded 12,703 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24hours. With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 156,952, while the caseload tally stands at 10,790,909.

The health departments stated that the coronavirus has affected nearly 104.9 million people globally.

In India, the five most affected states by total Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra – 2,030,274, followed by Karnataka – 940,170, Kerala – 938,353, Andhra Pradesh – 888,004, and Tamil Nadu – 839,352.