Shinzo Abe Death: According to the doctors one of the two bullets penetrated Shinzo Abe's heart, and the other made his wounds worse

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said. According to the doctors, he could not survive as he had a "wide gaping hole in the heart". Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

Speaking to the media about Abe's death, doctors said, "He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. A blood transfusion was done too. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 pm." According to the doctors, two of the bullets had penetrated Shinzo Abe's heart, and the other made his wounds worse.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day's national mourning for Abe, who was awarded the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, last year. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe," PM Modi tweeted, "He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

