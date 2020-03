Amidst coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are sharing a lot of weight loss videos and even introducing new workout challenges to motivate their fans to stay fit at the time of social distancing. Shilpa Shetty is one such health freak who keeps sharing her fitness tips quite often. Since the last few days, the actress has been posting a lot of stuff on how to stay fit during quarantine. In these posts, she is seen promoting different workouts. But now, her latest exercise video has left everyone in awe of her. Yes, recently, Shilpa uploaded a video where she is sweeping her garden and watering plants. Take a look.

Did the video inspire you yet? If not, then here we are with a list of reasons why household chores can help you burn extra fat.

Sweeping and mopping the floor

156 calories / Hour

Since a lot of household helps must be on leave, you can try sweeping and mopping the floor yourself. This household workout may take you almost an hour and can help you shed as many as 156 calories!

Bathroom cleaning

360 Calories / Hour

This may turn out to be the most effective exercise as it will require you to scrub the tiles, clean the wash basin, wipe the floor and more. If you plan to clean your bathroom for 15 minutes, then you may be able to burn 90 calories. But cleaning the whole bathroom may take up to 1 hour. Therefore, you will easily be able to reduce nearly 360 calories.

Vacuum cleaning

170 calories / hour

Vacuuming carpets or furniture is the easiest thing to do and it requires minimal efforts. However, even if it doesn’t need you to move as much, vacuuming may take more time as sofas and rugs catch more dirt. This will keep you on your toes for a longer period and will help you burn almost 170 calories per hour.

Dusting

300 calories / Hour

Some people say that dusting helps in burning around 300 calories while some say it just burns 140 calories. Even though there is a big difference, it has a lot to do with technique. For example, if you are just spraying or doing a wiping job, then it may need lesser effort. But, if you are working up a sweat on any scrubbing job like cleaning the windows, then it might require some more energy.