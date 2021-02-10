Mental health is still a taboo in India. Even though we have come a long way from the way people used to associate mental health with madness but there is still a long way to go before the issue becomes normalized. Over the years many Bollywood celebs have discussed the topic openly to normalize mental health issues among the masses. Recently Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to speak about mental health and why you should always be kind towards others. “Be Kind Always!” Says Shilpa Shetty Kundra In her IG post the actress wrote “There’s so much we experience...