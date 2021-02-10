Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share why people need to be kind as everyone is fighting their own battle. PC-Instagram

Mental health is still a taboo in India. Even though we have come a long way from the way people used to associate mental health with madness, but there is still a long way to go before the issue becomes normalized. Over the years, many Bollywood celebs have discussed the topic openly to normalize mental health issues among the masses. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to speak about mental health and why you should always be kind towards others. Also Read - Try Shilpa Shetty's homemade immunity-boosting tea to beat seasonal cough

“Be Kind, Always!” Says Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In her IG post, the actress wrote, “There’s so much we experience… so much that happens in our daily lives. But we put on a brave front, continue to fight our battles, and move ahead. Not many know what we’re going through; likewise, we may also not know what someone else is going through. The loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person’s mind. The best way to maintain peace & harmony is by being kind to everyone we meet. Be humble, understanding, patient, and accepting. You never know who may need it.” Also Read - Fear of failure can make you miss great opportunities: Here’s how to overcome it

The never-ending turmoil of life can take a toll on anyone of us, which is why you should be kind towards others.

Tips On How To Help A Person Suffering From A Mental Illness

If you are looking for ways to help someone suffering from a mental illness, these tips might be able to help:

Be Informed

If you know someone who is suffering from a mental health condition like depression, you should research more on the topic so that you can give them valid information that will help them overcome the mental health issue. It will also help you feel more confident and you will have a better understanding of the person’s illness.

A Helpful Approach Can Help

It is never a good idea to directly ask someone about their condition and show your knowledge. The important thing to do is develop a helpful approach towards the person suffering from the mental illness. Preaching and dictating what you know will never help, understanding and calmly handling the condition would. So, to bring a positive change in their life, remember to be sympathetic and patient with the person you are talking.

Say Things Positively

Good, positive communication is key to talking to someone suffering from an illness. Let your personal feelings guide you in expressing your opinions and reactions. Don’t be harsh in your approach, say things positively to help the person believe that they can confide in you.

Encourage The Person To Seek Help

After the person shares how they are feeling, encourage them to seek professional help. Someone with mental illness can experience periods of instability on their way to betterment, and this is when they need you the most. This is when you should encourage them to seek help from a professional. If the person is not ready, don’t force them and be patient until they make their mind.