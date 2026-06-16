Shigella outbreak in Kerala: No vaccine yet, Expert explains symptoms of the infection causing bloody diarrhoea in children

Kerala Shigella outbreak: What you need to know about the deadly diarhhoea causing bacterial infection that is spreading rapidly across Southern India - Symptoms, causes, vaccines and more.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : June 16, 2026 11:03 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Gouda Ankula

No Vaccine Yet: What Parents Need to Know About Shigella Infection and Bloody Diarrhoea in Children

With the increasing number of Shigella cases now reported in several areas of Kerala, the danger of another commonly overlooked but important illness affecting children comes to light, which is bloody diarrhoea. Although diarrhoea is typical when the monsoon season comes around because of water contamination, flooding and especially if there are sanitation problems, one must never ignore the presence of blood in the stool, as it is not merely a minor stomach ailment.

Kerala Battles Shigella Outbreak: How Deadly Is It?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gouda Ankula, Consultant and Head of Department, Paediatrics and Neonatology, MomStory by Sahyadri, Shivaji Nagar, explained that being a highly contagious bacterial disease, Shigella occurs because of contaminated water, food, and lack of hygiene. In addition, children under the age of five are among the most susceptible individuals, due to their weak immunity and exposure to the bacteria in school and other communal places where the disease may spread easily, with even the smallest number of bacteria causing infection.

Symptoms of Shigella One Should Look Out For

Among the characteristic features associated with Shigella infection is dysentery, i.e. blood and mucus in the stool, usually combined with fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Some kids might at first only exhibit signs of a stomach problem, but the situation might quickly become complicated and lead to dangerous consequences.

The main worry about bloody diarrhoea in children is the tendency for parents to ignore the problem since it might only be a temporary digestive condition. But it is important for a physician to examine a child if bloody diarrhoea persists since it could result in dehydration, as well as more serious conditions like seizures, infections in the bloodstream, electrolyte imbalance or even problems related to the kidneys.

This is crucial since timely initiation of appropriate treatment can prevent long term complication. Majority of cases need hydration and symptomatic treatment but persistence of blood in stool or high grade fever require appropriate antibiotic.

It is also important for parents to look for other symptoms that might indicate an urgency for hospitalization and further treatment. This may include fever, dehydration, vomiting, lack of thirst, drowsiness, decreased urination, among others. The risk here especially applies to infants since they may deteriorate rapidly as compared to older children.

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Do We Have Vaccines For Shigella?

Highlighting that there are no approved vaccines for Shigella yet, the World Health Organisation (WHO), noted that although several candidate Shigella vaccines are being evaluated at different stages of preclinical and clinical development, currently no licensed vaccines against Shigella diarrhoea are widely available. Development of Shigella vaccines has been identified as priority by IVB's Product Development for Vaccines Advisory Committee , and WHO Preferred Product Characteristics (PPCs) for a safe, effective and affordable vaccine to reduce mortality and morbidity due to dysentery and diarrhoea caused by Shigella in children under 5 years of age , in LMICs are being finalised and will be posted on this website in 2021.

How To Prevent Shigella From Spreading Further?

Prevention is still our best guard against Shigella and all other types of gastroenteritis. Regular hand washing with soap, clean water for consumption, good practices of food handling, and sanitary conditions at home and school can greatly help in preventing the spread of the disease. The child needs to be taught about the importance of washing his hands before meals and after going to the bathroom, whereas the caregiver needs to adopt good hygiene in the kitchen.

The alarm in Kerala is a good example of how we need to take bloody diarrhoea seriously in children. Noticing symptoms early and seeking medical advice can mean the difference between being protected against disease or suffering its complications. This applies even more so when it comes to infections in children.

FAQs on Shigella

What is Shigella?

Shigella is a genus of highly contagious, rod-shaped bacteria that causes shigellosis, an intestinal infection characterized by severe stomach cramps, fever, and bloody diarrhea. It spreads rapidly through the fecal-oral route via contaminated food, water, or direct contact with an infected person.

What food is Shigella found in?

Shigella as showed in the studies, is not naturally found in any type of foods, however, it is usually spread in the form of contaminates them through infected food handlers with poor hygiene or by coming into contact with contaminated water. It primarily thrives in raw, ready-to-eat foods that require extensive handling.

Can Shigella be cured?

Yes, as per studies, this bacterial infection is curable. Experts note that most mild cases linked with this bacterial infection are "self-limiting" and clear up on their own within 5 to 7 days with rest and hydration. For severe cases, doctors prescribe antibiotics to shorten the illness and prevent further spread.

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