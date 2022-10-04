Shape Shifting Toothbrush: Tiny Robot Might Brush and Floss Your Teeth One Day

As per the researchers, it doesn’t matter if one has straight teeth or misaligned teeth, the technology will adapt to different surfaces

The automated tool might shape shift into bristle like structure, sweeping away the plaque on tooth surface and at other times might slip between teeth as velvety floss

A group of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are to offer an alternative to the mundane and mechanical activity of brushing and flossing our teeth. The research team has come up with hands-free robotic tool that might one day replace toothbrushes for good. The automated cleaning tool could scrub your teeth in a customized manner.

The mouth is niche to millions of germs. Some growing evidence has suggested that even after being rinsed visibly clean, toothbrushes can still remain contaminated with potentially pathogenic organisms. Toothbrushes have seen modifications in shapes and sizes over a long period of time. Efforts have been made to make them more efficient in cleaning and safer to use over a long period of time. However, the functional aspect of a toothbrush has remained more or less same despite addition of electric motors.

A user customized brush changing shapes

The researchers from the School of Dental Medicine and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in Pennsylvania have shown that a hand-free system could effectively work against tooth-decay-causing bacteria and dental plaque. This automated brush is made of iron oxide nanoparticles that have both catalytic and magnetic properties. Using the magnetic field, the researchers have tried to shape shift the robotic brush to form either bristle like structures that can sweep away dental plaque from the surface of the tooth and at other times transform into elongated strings that can slip between teeth like a floss. In both the cases, a chemical reaction will drive the nanoparticles to produce antimicrobials that will further kill harmful oral bacteria on the site. As per the researchers, it doesn't matter if one has straight teeth or misaligned teeth, the technology will adapt to different surfaces.

Sticky bio films won't be a problem

Experiments have shown that the shape changing feature of the automated tool will help to eliminate the sticky bio-films that lead to cavities and gum diseases. Bio films are slimy layers of microorganisms that stick to the wet surfaces and are responsible for most dental infections. These films are hard to be removed using manual brushing. The new technology with its multi axis motion will be able to enter the most challenging grooves and narrow cervices of the teeth and will be easily able to sweep away the stubborn bio films.

Could be a change long awaited

As per the researchers of the innovative study, the design of the toothbrush has remained unchanged for a long period of time. The addition of the electric motors updated the bristle on a stick design but the function remained more or less same. While the Penn dental researchers were captivated by the catalytic activity of these particles that could destroy bio films on teeth, the engineering branch of the research was interested in magnetically controlling these particles.

Making it work for everyone

The team is packaging the technology into a user-friendly form. The team is trying to get it ready by the end of the year. As per the researchers, once the technology rolls out in market, it could be of great help to people with disabilities, older population and literally anyone who finds the process of brushing and flossing as cumbersome.

