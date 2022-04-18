Shanghai Reports First COVID Deaths During Recent Lockdown: All Unvaccinated With Underlying Ailments, Says Report

China has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in multiple regions, largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

China, the country which reported the first cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, back in 2019, is fighting the worst battle against the infection in its 5th wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the country's largest city - Shanghai reported the first deaths due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city. Shanghai, home to more than 26 million people is currently in the grip of the deadly Omicron variant.

"The three people deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective," the city said on social media.

Unvaccinated And Suffering From Co-Morbidity

China's National Health Commission on Monday stated that three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the city. Speaking to the local media, the health officials said that all the 3 deceased individuals were unvaccinated, and they all fall in the age group of between 89 to 91 years. The officials also added that all three individuals were suffering from underlying ailments.

TRENDING NOW

Shanghai Battles Worst Omicron Surge

China had imposed a strict phase-wise lockdown in its largest financial hub Shanghai earlier this month. The city was witnessing a sharp spike in the daily infection cases, primarily due to the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19. First detected in South Africa in November 2021, this virulent COVID variant is now the dominant COVID strain globally. According to China's Commission report, Shanghai reported 19,831 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, out of a total of 20,639 local asymptomatic carriers that were newly identified on the mainland.

Shanghai is not the only city in China that has been witnessing a rise in COVID cases, there are 15 other provincial-level regions on the mainland that has reported spike in local COVID-19 cases, including 166 in the north-eastern province of Jilin.

Asymptomatic Cases On The Rise

On Sunday, China logged as many as 26,155 new cases of COVID, most of them were asymptomatic, which means most of the individuals who are infected by the Omicron variant are not showing any symptoms of the illness. According to the reports, Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 24,820, including 3,238 with no symptoms. The city has reported more than 300,000 cases since late March. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, though a health official warned the city didn't have its outbreak under control.

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES