Shahrukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Arrested In Drug Case; Health Risks Of Substance Abuse

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son, was arrested on Sunday when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night. He was one of the eight people detained during the raids. According to the NCB, the high-profile raid yielded 13 grammes of cocaine, 21 grammes of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5 grammes of MD. Purchase, possession, and use of prohibited narcotics are among the charges levelled against Aryan Khan, according to the report.
Misuse Of Drugs On A Rise; Know The Risk Factors
Reports suggest that the use of drugs are on a rise among young adults. People who experiment with drugs put their health and safety at risk. Chemical compounds that impact the mind and body are known as drugs. The specific effects differ from person to person and are also dependent on the medicine, dose, and route of administration. So, drug use can have short-term as well as long-term effects on your health.
Short-Term Effects Of Drug Use
Short-term repercussions of abusing a substance or misusing a prescription medication include:
Slurred speech changes in cognitive ability euphoria for a short period of time
Coordination problems
Drug abuse can affect other aspects of life due to substance use disorder, including:
An inability to stop using a drug
Difficulties maintaining personal hygiene due to low employment or academic performance
Severe weight loss, for example, might cause obvious changes in appearance
Impulsivity and risk-taking behaviours have grown
Loss of enthusiasm for previously pleasurable activities
Long-Term Effects Of Drug Use
Chronic drug use can have long-term effects as well;
Mental Health Problems
You may like to read
Chronic use of some substances can cause both short- and long-term changes in the brain, resulting in mental health disorders such as paranoia, depression, anxiety, aggression, hallucinations, and other concerns.
Cardiovascular Problems
Most illegal drugs can cause heart problems, ranging from irregular heartbeats to heart attacks. Cardiovascular disease refers to any condition affecting the heart and can affect anyone. But people who indulge in chronic drug use are more at risk of heart diseases.
Respiratory Problems
Chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are illnesses that affect the lungs' airways and other structures. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, occupational lung disorders, and pulmonary hypertension are among the most frequent.
Kidney Damage
Dehydration, hazardous increases in body temperature, and muscular breakdown can all induce kidney injury or failure, either directly or indirectly. End-stage renal disease (ESRD), often known as kidney failure, is the final stage of chronic kidney disease. When your kidneys fail, it means they are no longer able to keep you alive without dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Liver Damage
Chronic use of some drugs, such as heroin, inhalants, and steroids, can cause serious liver damage. When these medicines are mixed with alcohol or other substances, the damage might be even severe.
Overdose
An overdose can occur when a person takes too much of a drug or many drugs at the same time.