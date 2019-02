Swine Flu (H1N1) is seasonal influenza which is continuously affecting and claiming the lives of a lot of people. After BJP leader Amit Shah, Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu. She got diagnosed with the condition during a routine check-up for a cough and cold. She is recuperating in the hospital. “I have not been in contact with any swine whatsoever. But I am in the hospital recovering fast,” she said.

Swine Flu is a human virus and spreads through the transmission of respiratory droplets when people exhale, cough, sneeze, drip, etc. Although the disease is fatal it is treatable. Individuals diagnosed with H1N1 can be put in three categories namely A, B,& C. While both A & B categories recover through home care, category C requires immediate medical intervention and hospitalization. The symptoms of category C is extreme cold and cough and can result in death. Influenza shows the signs of fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea. In infants and children, severe signs may include apnea, tachypnea, dyspnea, cyanosis, altered mental status and extreme irritability. Individuals with weak immunity, HIV patients, pregnant women, obese adults, and patients of a cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, haematological, neurological, neuromuscular or metabolic disorder are at high risk of developing the disease.

If you develop any of the signs and symptoms seek medical help to rule out any confusion. Earlier the detection, the better. Watch out for muscle and joint pain, high temperature, runny nose, cough. If you have a fever stay at home, rest well and stay hydrated. Since the disease is contagious face mask should be worn to keep it from spreading and affected individuals should be kept away as much as possible. Check with your health care provider whether you should take antiviral medications or not.

When at home try drinking turmeric milk or water or have amla with water. The fruit has antacid and is effective for people suffering from gastritis caused due to swine flu.

With inputs from : IANS