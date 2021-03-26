At a time when the second phase of immunization against COVID-19 is underway, cases of people testing positive for COVID even after receiving the vaccine doses are witnessing a steady rise. In a recent case, professor R.K. Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dhiman’s wife, Dr. Praveena, had tested positive for the infection first and in the process of contact tracing, the professor was also tested. Also Read - Skin friendly 24-hour hand sanitizer to fight the COVID-19 pandemic: Even kids can use it safely

The Doctor Couple Had Taken COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Now, the twist is that — the doctor couple had taken both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. According to the reports, Dhiman received his first dose of vaccine on January 16 while the second dose was administered to him on February 15.

The director's report came on Thursday evening and soon after, he took to social media to inform about his status. "My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19. Two days ago, Dr. Praveena had tested positive. Those who have come in contact with me or with my wife in the past seven days may kindly take necessary precautions," Dhiman wrote on his social media account.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid cases reported in Lucknow on Thursday was 236 while the state reported 836 new cases in the past 24 hours. Authorities at SGPGIMS claimed that necessary sanitization work of the director’s office has been undertaken and contact training and testing of those who came in contact with the couple is underway. “As many as 25 persons have been tested and reports are awaited,” sources said.

Can A Fully Vaccinated Individual Catch COVID-19?

The question that arises now is can a fully vaccinated catch the coronavirus? Studies have revealed that when the person’s body gets injected with the vaccine, it starts making antibodies against the virus, and thus the person gets immunization against the virus attack.

However, when it comes to whether a fully vaccinated person is vulnerable to getting the virus attack or not — experts have said that so far there is no evidence that any of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines can stop the individual from getting the virus back. Studies have failed to come to a conclusion of whether or not a person who is getting the vaccine shot is completely immune from COVID-19. However, fully-vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to take a test or quarantine unless they show symptoms — unless they live in a congregate setting like a nursing home or correctional facility.

Precautions You Need To Take After Taking Second Vaccine Dose

Have taken the vaccine? Now what? All the vaccine takers must follow the basic hygienic practices and safety precautions even after getting fully immunized. Also, one must keep a close check on all the symptoms to see if there any negative/allergic reactions to the vaccine. Do not step out in public places without wearing masks, maintain social distancing since coronavirus re-infection is for real and can infect you at any point in time, keep your hands clean with sanitizer.