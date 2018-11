For most of us, sex is spontaneous and eventful, at least when one is deep into the moment. However, the aftermath is not always exhilarating. Your body might ache and crave for some relaxation and respite after the big night. Here are a few kind of pains you might experience after a wild night of lovemaking.

1. Headaches: While you are at the peak of pleasure it is annoying to experience a headache, especially when you are reaching an orgasm. Sex induced headaches can happen before or during sex, when one gets an orgasm or right after reaching the climax. Headaches, during or after sex, is more common in people who suffer from migraine, stress and recurrent headaches due to other medical conditions. Women who are on birth control pills can also experience sex induced headaches at times. Other medications that can give rise to headache during or after sex, includes medicines to correct irregular heartbeats, cold and nasal congestion etc.

What you can do: If you know your triggers then take enough care to avoid them before having sex. Try to reduce your stress levels and manage migraines better to have a smooth sexual experience ahead. If medications are the reason for your headaches, talk to your doctor to taper the doses. Sex induced headaches can range from being mild to severe. Ignoring them isn’t a wise thing, as recurrent headaches during sex could also turn to be fatal or be indicative of some serious health crisis, like a tumor or hemorrhage. Consult your doctor if sex induced headaches are creating havoc in your sex life.

2. Lower back pain: People suffering from chronic lower back pain know that when physical pain takes over sexual pleasure, not only sex but also the relationship suffers. Lower back pain could happen for many reasons – slip disc, sciatica, bad posture, weak spine, overweight or other medical reasons. This makes it difficult to have sex in the conventional missionary position as it aggravates pain during penetration. Both men and women can suffer from this kind of pain killing the joy of their sex life. In fact sex can just make the pain worse and make one feel frustrated after the act.

What you can do: Talk to your partner if lower back pain makes the act dull and your life hell after it. Try new positions to ease back pain during and after sex. If the missionary position makes pain unbearable for you, try spooning or standing position to enjoy sex. Get medical help to make your back stronger, not just for sex, but for overall well-being. Try yoga, posture correction, acupressure and physiotherapy, depending on the nature of your pain, under expert guidance to ease your lower back pain. Here is an excellent yoga asana that can help you beat backache.

3. Stomach cramps: Many women complain about stomach cramps the morning after having sex. This is usually due to a muscle pull on the abdominal wall or due to pelvic inflammation. Stomach cramps after sex could be so severe that it might hurt you while standing, sitting or even walking. If it is due to a muscle pull it might settle on its own within a day or two. However, if stomach cramps are due to a pelvic inflammation it could be indicative of a sexually transmitted disease or an infection. Often, they are accompanied with vaginal discharge or light bleeding. Sometimes these symptoms could also be the initial signs of pregnancy.

What you can do: If you have missed your periods and experience these symptoms do a pregnancy test to confirm the status of your pregnancy. Else, give yourself enough rest to cope from the muscle soreness. If abdominal pain still persists get yourself evaluated by your gynaecologist to rule out the possibility of an infection or sexually transmitted diseases.

4. Muscle soreness: Too much aggression in the bed could lead to muscle soreness in your body. Usually this isn’t a sign of worry. But if you suffer from any medical condition that could lead to muscle weakness, like trauma after an accident or myasthenia gravis, muscle soreness in such cases can be severe after sexual intimacy.

What you can do: If it is simple muscle fatigue you can just sleep for an extra hour to recover and rejuvenate your body. If muscle soreness is due to some medical condition or physical trauma get help from an expert before it is too late. Physiotherapy and other exercises can help you gain enough muscle strength to cope with muscle soreness after sex and help you enjoy your sex life to the fullest.

5. Sore thighs: Women, mostly who have sex for the first time suffer from sore thighs the morning after the wild night. The most common cause of such pain is usually muscle stiffness due to anxiety, lack of knowledge of sex, vaginal dryness and muscular tension, among others.

What you can do: This kind of pain usually eases off after a day or two. However, the pain can reappear if tension seems to arise during sexual intimacy. To avoid sore thighs after sex, talk to your partner about it and work on ways to relax your body before the act and prepare yourself well. Use lubricants to initiate penetration, engage in foreplay before the act to release tension and keep communicating with your partner to reduce the stress of sex.

6. Pelvic pain: Though pain in the pelvis area can happen in both men and women, it is more common in women. Women are more prone to infections in the area after a sexual intercourse. In women, pelvic pain is usually accompanied by vaginal discharge or fever. Recurring pelvic pain after sex could be indicative of uterine fibroids or endometriosis, both conditions would need medical intervention. In extreme cases, pelvic pain could also be due to a sexually transmitted disease or an infection.

What you can do: If you are suffering from pelvic pain after having sex rush to your doctor for a through check-up. This symptom could be indicative of various problems including ovarian cancer. If your doctor suspects anything severe, a pap smear test might be advised to you.

7. Vaginal pain: This is the most common type of pain experienced in women after sexual intercourse. The reason for this kind of pain could be many. Vaginal dryness, infection, problems with the vagina, itching could lead to vaginal pain after sex.

What you can do: If you are having sex for the first time, try not to panic. This could be one of your body’s ways to get used to intercourse. But in case you suffer from recurrent vaginal pain that make sex intolerable and lasts long after the act is over, talk to a sex therapist and your gynaecologist.

8. Pain in the penis: Like women, men can also suffer from pain in their genitals during or after sexual intercourse. The reason could be an infection, inflammation, trauma or physical problems like a tight foreskin, curved penis, genital herpes, problem with the prostrate or the urethra.

What you can do: Self help techniques to relieve you from pain wouldn’t work in the long run. They might provide you with initial relief. To know what causes pain in the penis during penetration and after it, talk to an andrologist.

