Women likely face more exposure to the novel coronavirus due to gender issues. For example most of the healthcare workers are female. But luckily women face less severe Covid-19 complications and a lower risk of dying due to the disease as compared to male patients. This is because women have hormones and chromosomes that contribute to a stronger immune response against the virus according to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. In the study Gavin Oudit from the University of Alberta in Canada and his team have explained how the sex differences in COVID-19