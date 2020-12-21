Women likely face more exposure to the novel coronavirus due to gender issues. For example, most of the healthcare workers are female. But luckily, women face less severe Covid-19 complications and a lower risk of dying due to the disease as compared to male patients. This is because women have hormones and chromosomes that contribute to a stronger immune response against the virus, according to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Also Read - Emergency meet on ‘out of control’ COVID-19 variant: Experts call for ban on flights from affected countries

In the study, Gavin Oudit from the University of Alberta in Canada and his team have explained how the sex differences in COVID-19 are linked to Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). While ACE2 is the enzyme that acts as the receptor allowing SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body, it is also key in protecting against cardiovascular, lung and kidney diseases, the researchers noted. Also Read - Know the reason why people in their 20s and 30s too face risk of dying from COVID-19

According to them, ACE2 is an X chromosome-linked gene. Because of their chromosomes, women have two copies of the ACE2 gene and men have only one copy. This does protect them from the complications associated with the coronavirus – explained Oudit. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,031,223 while death toll reaches 1,45,477

[Females have two X chromosomes in their cells, whereas males have one X and one Y chromosomes in their cells]

The researchers said they are trying to understand how manipulating ACE2 levels might help COVID-19 patients.

Reasons why men are at higher risk of death from COVD-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several reports have indicated that men are at an increased risk of death from COVD-19. A study from the University Hospital Regensburg, Germany revealed that men have a 62 per cent greater risk of COVID-19 associated death compared to women, possibly due to higher levels of inflammation.

The study noted that men are more likely to progress to critical phases of COVID-19, they have higher death rates as well as more frequent ICU admissions and longer hospital stays. These are all associated with higher inflammatory parameters during all phases of COVID-19.

The researchers found that male patients with COVID-19 had significantly higher inflammatory markers (IL-6, CRP, PCT, ferritin) across all phases of the disease than the female patients. While they couldn’t say which biological or possibly social factors lead to these marked differences between male and female patients, they concluded that being male is an independent risk factor for increased risk of COVID-19 associated death.

Another study published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, suggested that lower levels of estrogen may increase risk for more severe COVID-19 outcomes in men.

The testicles make men more vulnerable to COVID-19 and increase their mortality risk too, claimed another study carried out by researchers in New York and Mumbai.

When coronavirus enters the body, it binds itself to a protein called ACE2 receptors, residing mostly in the lungs, heart and intestines. But men harbour this protein in large quantities in their testes. This could be one factor that increases men’s risk of catching the COVID-19 infection ,experiencing more severe symptoms and even death, they said.

The ovaries of women have ACE2 receptors in small quantities, they found.

