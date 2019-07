Hysterectomy is a surgical procedure undertaken to remove a woman’s uterus. It may be recommended due touterine fibroids or prolapse, cancer of the uterus, cervix or ovaries, chronic pelvic pain, abnormal vaginal bleeding or endometriosis. Whether a surgeon removes all or only part of the uterus depends on the underlying condition necessitating the surgery.

In a total hysterectomy, the surgeon removes the whole uterus and cervix, whereas in a radical hysterectomy, the entire uterus is removed including the tissue on the sides of the uterus, the cervix, the fallopian tubes, the ovaries and the top part of the vagina. This procedure induces menopause in a woman regardless of her age.

Going under a surgeon’s scalpel is always unnerving. But if it involves your sexual health, you tend to get more apprehensive. Most women who undergo this procedure are worried about how it will affect their health and sex life.

HYSTERECTOMY AND ITS IMPACTS



As with any surgical procedure, hysterectomy comes with its own share of ups and downs. Healing also takes time. But once you recover completely, it will make little difference to your sex life. Here, we help you understand what you can expect, in terms of your sex life post a hysterectomy surgery.

Will it affect sex life?

No, it will not. You will be able to resume normal sexual activities after your healing period is over. This procedure will cause changes in the pelvic region, but removal of the uterus and cervix will not have any significant effect on sexual life. It does not affect sensations in the vagina or the ability to have an orgasm. In fact, some women may enjoy a better sex life after surgery. But, if there is any bleeding after sex, consult a doctor immediately.

Will induced menopause be a problem?

A doctor may have to remove the ovaries during a hysterectomy. This will bring on menopause, even if you are young. There is a general misconception that menopause can cause sexual problems. But this is not true.

It is, however, true that, levels of oestrogen (a female sex hormone) in your body can come down after menopause. This can cause thinning of the vaginal tissues and dryness and you may experience pain during sex because of this. There can also be some hormonal changes. This can all contribute to low libido. It can be countered with hormone replacement therapy or HRT.

Complications to expect

As will all surgical treatments, some complications can arise and make your recovery painful. But it is nothing that cannot be overcome. Some of the complications can be a loss of sex drive. This is because, when the ovaries are removed, it reduces the level of oestrogen in the body. This affects libido.

You may also experience pelvic floor weakness, vaginal dryness and a change in how you feel different sensations in your sexual organs. These can be taken care of with some simple treatments. You can start some pelvic floor exercises, like Kegels. This will make your pelvic muscles strong. You can counter your dryness with prescribed lubricants or natural alternatives like coconut oil. Talk to your partner and try out different positions and techniques. This will make up for the temporary lack of sensations.

TIPS FOR GREAT SEX POST HYSTERECTOMY

As we have seen above, hysterectomy can make your sex life dull because of some complications and changes in your body. But it is not something that you can’t overcome. Here, we have some tips for you that will help you along the way.

Wait for your surgical wounds to heal

Sex right after surgery is not recommended because you need to heal first. Don’t rush into things to avoid pain and infection. Wait till you heal completely and only then should you initiate sex. The waiting period may be different for different women, but the bottom line is that you need to recover first.

Most doctors will advise a period of rest from sexual activities after a hysterectomy. As with any surgical procedures, healing takes about 2 months. You must abstain from sex during this period till all surgery related vaginal discharge has stopped. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say that nothing must be inserted in the vagina during this period.

But external stimulation is still okay. But you must take care not to put any pressure on the wound. Vaginal bleeding and pain is common and for some women it can continue for weeks. This will reduce your interest in sex.

Get your emotions in order

This is an emotional issue with most women. A hysterectomy puts an end to a woman’s reproductive life regardless of her age. It is very easy to slide into a depression during this time. Consult a psychiatrist if needed.

Lubricate yourself

A decreased oestrogen level causes dryness. You need to choose an artificial lubricant to make things easy and pain free. This will ensure your satisfaction and enjoyment.

Discuss your fears

Talk to your partner frankly and discuss your feelings and apprehensions. Be clear about your issues. He will help you through this difficult time.

Be innovative

Try out different positions and techniques. Experiment with various options. This will keep things interesting and lend an air of excitement to sex. It will also take your mind off your problem. You will see that it changes the way you look at sex and lead to greater enjoyment.

Spend time on foreplay

Ask your partner to arouse you erotically. Physical sensations can go a long way in ensuring sexual satisfaction. And, you’re your time. This will stimulate nerve endings and increase circulation.

Take your doctor’s opinion

You must consult your doctor before resuming your sexual activities. Ask him the safest way to ease back into sex after your surgery. Clear your doubts about whether you will face any pain or lack of desire. You can ask for medication to help ease you back into an active sex life.