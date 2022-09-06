Severe Post-COVID Symptoms Alert: What Happens To Your Body After You Have Recovered From Coronavirus?

According to health experts, cases associated with COVID patients suffering from severe heart and neurological disorders are on the rise since the second wave of the pandemic stuck in India.

In 2019, the world witnessed one of the worst virus outbreaks in the history of mankind- 'SARS-CoV-2', the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. In the past two and a half years, COVID-19 has infected millions of people and killed millions too. The virus enters the body through the respiratory organs and attacks the lungs and other primary parts of the body. However, in mild cases, the virus stays in the body for 10-15 days. But, what happens after that? According to the doctors at the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS), the effect that the virus has on the body may remain for months and can even get triggered and cause death.

Severe Post-COVID Symptoms Alert

During a press meeting earlier this week, the head of the Neurology department in AIIMS, Delhi said that there can be acute post-COVID complications including "brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins and brain inflammation" among the patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection. Highlighting the many ways in which the symptoms associated with the deadly COVID-19 virus can linger in the body even after you have recovered from the infection, doctors at the AIIMS said that a study has found that there are immediate acute situations like brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins, brain inflammation. However, they further added that proper and in-depth research on the same is underway.

Post-Covid, there can be a development of complications...in brain, there are immediate acute situations like brain attack or stroke in arteries/veins, brain inflammation... research underway... no black & white picture yet: Prof P Srivastava, Head Deptt of Neurology, AIIMS Delhi

How Does the COVID Virus Affect the Brain?

Apart from affecting the lungs and the heart, the coronavirus can have a severe impact on the brain of the infected individual too. Some of the brain disorders that the SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus infection can have on the brain are:

Decrease in memory or dementia Increased risk of brain stroke Guillain-Barre (GB) syndrome Brain fog Confusion Seizures Loss of smell and taste Constant headaches Trouble focusing Loss of consciousness Change in behaviour