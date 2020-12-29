People with severe COVID-19 who also had secondary infections in the bloodstream were sicker, had longer hospital stays, and worse health outcomes, according to a study that may lead to new treatment strategies. Also Read - SII expects regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in 'few days'

The research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, is the first to assess the microbiology, risk factors, and outcomes in hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 and secondary bloodstream infections.

In the study, researchers from Rutgers University in the US assessed 375 patients diagnosed with severe COVID-19 from March to May 2020.

Covid-19 And Bacterial Infection

They sampled 128 cases from the group that had secondary bloodstream infections — 92 percent of which were bacterial infections.

“These patients were more likely to have altered mental status, lower percent oxygen saturation, septic shock and to be admitted to the intensive care unit compared to those without bloodstream infections,” said study co-lead author Pinki Bhatt from Rutgers University.

Who Are At Risk Of Secondary Bloodstream Infections?

According to scientists, patients who needed more advanced types of supplemental oxygen upon hospital admission had higher odds of secondary bloodstream infections.

The researchers said the in-hospital mortality rate for these patients was more than 50 per cent, but added that these deaths were associated with — not caused by — the condition.

They believe these infections in COVID-19 patients may have contributed to the severity of illness, or it may reflect other underlying physiological and immunological complications of COVID-19.

Outcome Of The Study

According to the study, 80 per cent of all the patients in the study received antimicrobials at some point during hospitalization, including those who did not have bloodstream infections.

“This likely reflects clinicians’ inclination to administer antimicrobials given the limited information on the natural course of this novel disease,” Bhatt said.

However, she added that further studies are needed to better understand when to suspect and treat secondary bloodstream infections in severe COVID-19.

India Fights Covid-19

Meanwhile, India reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901.

(With inputs from the Agencies)