Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Temperature Dips To 7.6 In Delhi; Orange Alert Issued In Rajasthan

A severe cold wave has gripped the Northern regions of India. Here are some of the safety tips to keep yourself safe from winter diseases.

The national capital woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the season. Several regions of northern India are witnessing cold wave conditions, with Ladakh's Padum town recording a minimum temperature of -25 degrees Celsius earlier this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current cold wave is predicted to intensify further in the upcoming days. Some of the states which may witness colder weather with chilly winds are in the month of January -- Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Delhi saw one of the coldest mornings of the year as a thick blanket of fog settled over the Indo-Gangetic Plain, blocking out the sun, and leading to no sunlight. In a press note, the weather agency said, "Dense to very dense fog in the night or morning hours in some or many pockets over north India, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during the next five days."

5 Tips To Stay Safe In Cold Weather

A severe cold wave has gripped the Northern regions of India. Here are some of the safety tips that people must consider adopting in order to stay safe from the worst health effects of cold:

Stay Hydrated

Keep your body well hydrated by making sure to drink enough water and fluids. Dehydration can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue.

Give Your Body Enough Rest

Give your body enough rest days, and sleep well to stay alert. Not getting enough sleep can make your body feel lazy and tired in the cold weather.

Eat Healthy Diet

Following a good diet and healthy routine is all that one needs to stay fit during the winter season. It can help your body fight against all the diseases that get triggered during the cold season.

Exercise Regularly

Moderate exercise on a regular basis is good for a person to keep the body's immunity on point. Do not indulge in a strenuous workout regime as it may tire your body and tamper your immunity.

Cover Up Your Body

Wear extra layers of clothes to keep yourself warm and protect yourself from the cold and chilly wind. This is the season that can make you prone to suffer from cold and cough, fever, etc.