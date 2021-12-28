Senior Citizens With Co-Morbidities Not Required To Submit Doctor's Certificate For Precaution Dose: Health Ministry



As cases of Omicron variant rise around the world, many countries have started administering booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to high-risk groups. India has also joined the booster bandwagon. However, Indian government used the term precaution dose instead of booster dose as it has been generally referred to. Administration of the precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers, as well as co-morbid patients aged 60 years and up, will begin from January 10, 2022.

On Monday, the Health Ministry issued guidelines for administration of the precaution dose. It said that the prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

"HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to register for the precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account," reads the guidelines.

No certificate required for Covid booster shot

All persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, senior citizens are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose, it said.

According to government, personnel to be deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will be included in the category of frontline workers. This means they would also be given the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine for aged 15-18 years

India is also starting COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age-group of 15-18 years from 3rd January 2022. The younger beneficiaries would be given Covaxin only, as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18, the government said.

All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. Appointments can be booked onsite (walk-in) as well, but services in the walk-in mode will be available subject to the availability of vaccination slots, the Health Ministry said.

