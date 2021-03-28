Maharashtra is again leading the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in India. With the number of active cases galloping in the state the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a return to stringent night restrictions and a slew of related measures to control spread of the virus. In a detailed notification under the ''Mission Begin Again' scheme Chief Secretary Sitaram J. Kunte has declared prohibitory orders starting Saturday night (March 27-28) between 8pm-7 am till April 15. The developments came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray carried out a mega-review with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Health Minister Rajesh Tope and