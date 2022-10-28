Selena Gomez Opens Conversation On Bipolar Diagnosis With New Documentary, Falls Sick With COVID

International fame Selena Gomez has not just been in the news for her art alone but many times for her battle against some major illnesses. It has not been many years since the singer took to Instagram to share the heartwarming story of a friend who donated a kidney to the lupus-inflicted Gomez. The celebrity made many efforts to break the silence around 'lupus' that for long had remained an invisible illness due to its hidden symptoms. As she overcame a life-threatening challenge, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. The singer now intends to talk about it at great length through her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

In a preview clip from the documentary, she says, "When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis. What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."

The pop star also said that now she is happier and more in control of her thoughts and emotions. She says that over anything else, she feels grateful to be alive.

Singer down with COVID

Gomez who was to appear on the famous show "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' has shared that she won't be able to make it for the show as she has been diagnosed with COVID. The singer said: "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that COVID is still out there."

Living With Bipolar

Bipolar disorder, earlier known as manic depression is a mental disorder in which the affected person experiences extreme shifts in mood, energy, thinking and behaviour. People affected by the condition experience shifts between two extreme states of being overly energetic to periods of complete hopelessness and despair. In between the two stages, the person can experience a normal mood. People suffering from bipolar disorder have manic and depressive episodes where in the former the person is in an elevated or irritable state that is often different from the usual self and is noticeable by others. In extreme cases, the person might also become aggressive and might suffer from hallucinations and delusions. During the depressive state, they might show complete despair and loss of interest in all activities.

What should you know about these episodes

Over some time, there has been silence around the condition. The disorder has been many times projected as complete insanity, which isn't true in any sense. Unlike other mental disorders, this is also not that rare and is very much manageable with medications and therapy. The following are some things one must know about Bipolar Disorder-

The disorder can affect anyone and yes it can last for a lifetime. The average age of onset is mid-twenties but rarely the condition can affect individuals in early childhood and later stages of life. The condition has some types such as Bipolar 1 in which individuals might have manic episodes that might last for a week. While in Bipolar II, people are more likely to get hypomanic episodes or milder mania. Sometimes people can experience mixed episodes that can be very disturbing for the patient. The changing mood swings don't always follow a strict pattern, sometimes a depressive episode can follow another depressive episode. There can be periods of euthymia in between where the person can feel their usual self. People experiencing manic episodes are unaware of the negative consequences of their actions.

