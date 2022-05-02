Section 144 Imposed In Noida Until 31 May Amid Fourth Wave Fears: What Is Allowed And What Is Not

Section 144 Imposed In Noida From Today: What Is Allowed And What Is Not

Section 144 is imposed in Noida from today, take a look at the list of things that are not allowed during this period of time

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar from May 1 to 31. According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places. In a statement, the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said that no one will be allowed to conduct any kind of protest or hunger strike without taking permission from the higher authorities. "No one is allowed to organise puja or offer Namaz in public places will not be allowed," the statement read. Now, let's take a look at what is allowed and what is not allowed during this period of time.

Section 144 Imposed In Noida: What Does This Mean

Taking cognizance of the current COVID situation in the state, the Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar has imposed section 144, which will remain in place till May 31st. List of things that are not allowed during this period of time:

Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained. All the schools in the area must maintain all the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres. No one is allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strikes without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering Namaz in public places will not be allowed

Cases Are Going Up: Here's How To Stay Safe

After experiencing a steady drop in the daily COVID cases, several states have reported a surge in the past few days. In order to stay safe from the deadly virus infection, experts have urged people to follow basic safety protocols of the COVID pandemic, these are -

TRENDING NOW

Wear face masks properly whenever stepping out of the house. Keep your hands sanitized all the time. Maintain social distancing. Get jabbed as early as possible.

According to the reports, India has logged a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities. The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the report said. The government has also revealed that the number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500.

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES