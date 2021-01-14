The more the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads, the more opportunities it has to change, the WHO said.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began a little more than a year ago, has infected over 90 million people worldwide and caused nearly two million deaths as of January 14, 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data. However, the situation has improved somewhat over the past month, with several countries reporting a significant decline in fresh cases. Mass vaccination programs have also begun in several countries in an effort to put an end to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the WHO has cautioned that COVID-19 pandemic could be even tougher this year.

During a Q&A session on Wednesday, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO Emergencies Executive Director, said that the second year of COVID-19 pandemic could be tougher "given the transmission dynamics and some issues we are seeing."

"We need to really focus on taking at the positives, looking at what works in every country and transferring that knowledge to other areas. We need to find the best possible combination of our learning across all the member states," he added.

More variants of SARS-CoV-2 likely to emerge

The WHO also noted in an article posted to its website on January 12 that it is expanding its scientific collaboration and monitoring of emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“It is normal for viruses to mutate, but the more the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads, the more opportunities it has to change. High levels of transmission mean that we should expect more variants to emerge,” it said.

The organisation also stressed that importance of genomic sequencing in identifying and responding to new variants.

“So far an astounding 350 000 sequences have been publicly shared, but most come from just a handful of countries. Improving the geographic coverage of sequencing is critical for the world to have eyes and ears on changes to the virus,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, as quoted in the article.

While some variants reported so far are associated with increases in transmissibility, they are not found to cause disease severity, the article noted. It added that research is on to address whether the changes impact public health tools and measures.