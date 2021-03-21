Amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in India, Karnataka Health Minister K.Sudhakar said on Sunday that the second wave of Covid has begun in the state. This comes after a consistent rise in daily coronavirus cases has stoked fresh concerns in the worst-hit states in India. Following the surge, he urged people to follow guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Vitamin D supplement may save people with severe Covid-19; Know how much is enough

“As we are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus across the state, I appeal to the people to strictly follow Covid guidelines and remain safe,” he told media. The state bulletin confirmed on Saturday that 1,798 cases were registered on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 9.68 lakh, including 12,828 active cases. Also Read - COVID-19: Older people more prone to reinfection, unusual coronavirus symptoms to look out for

Government Asked Everyone To Be Careful Amid Rising Covid Cases

“The state technical advisory committee of experts has told us (government) to control certain activities to prevent the pandemic from spreading further. I will discuss the panel’s advice with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday and the additional steps to be taken to control the situation,” said Sudhakar, who is a medical doctor by profession. Also Read - COVID-19 Punjab News: Educational institutes to remain shut amid coronavirus surge

“The panel has also warned that people will be in trouble if they continue to violate guidelines like wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands and avoid going out unless essential to stay away from public places,” he added.

States Least Affected By the ‘Second Wave’

The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are the top five states experiencing the rapid surge in Covid-19. While the coronavirus cases in some states are constantly increasing, there are some states where the daily spike or the fatality rate is under control.

According to official reports by the Health Ministry, a total of 16 states have not reported the lethal virus in the last 24 hours, including Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

While vaccines are available to combat the coronavirus, it is essential to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The government also issued advertisements to create awareness on complying with the guidelines.

(with IANS inputs)