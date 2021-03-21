Amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in India Karnataka Health Minister K.Sudhakar said on Sunday that the second wave of Covid has begun in the state. This comes after a consistent rise in daily coronavirus cases has stoked fresh concerns in the worst-hit states in India. Following the surge he urged people to follow guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. As we are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus across the state I appeal to the people to strictly follow Covid guidelines and remain safe he told media. The state bulletin confirmed on Saturday that