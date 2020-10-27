India recorded 36604 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday the lowest in more than three months. The case fatality rate also dropped to 1.50 per cent on Monday the lowest since March 22. In fact India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world according to the Health Ministry. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has also gone up to over 90 per cent. But this sense of security may be temporary as experts have warned of the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 in the winter season. Recently Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also expressed