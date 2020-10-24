According to the health Ministry the next three months are going to be decisive in determining how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out in India. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says that people need follow COVID norms during festive season since a second wave of the disease is likely to hit the country in the cold winter months. He said this while addressing a review meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. The minister also stressed on the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times and especially during the festival and winter season. Precautions must in all situations Appropriate measures