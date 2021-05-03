In a bid to slow down the surge of coronavirus in India the government recently decided to make the Covid-19 vaccination available to all citizens above 18 years from May 1 onwards. This will be the third phase of the mass inoculation process that began on January 16 2021 in the country. The much-awaited announcement came after the rapid surge of Covid cases in the country. Adding to the relief the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the beneficiaries who got their first jab before April 30 will receive the second dose for free. Beneficiaries Of Priority Groups To