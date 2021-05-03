In a bid to slow down the surge of coronavirus in India, the government recently decided to make the Covid-19 vaccination available to all citizens above 18 years from May 1 onwards. This will be the third phase of the mass inoculation process that began on January 16, 2021, in the country. The much-awaited announcement came after the rapid surge of Covid cases in the country. Adding to the relief, the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the beneficiaries who got their first jab before April 30 will receive the second dose for free. Also Read - Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Against Variants, But Only If You Were Infected Earlier

Beneficiaries Of Priority Groups To Receive Second Doses For Free

As per the letter issued by the Union Health Ministry, priority groups of Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers, and people aged above 45 years who received the vaccine before April 30 will get the second jab at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) for free. The beneficiaries who fall under these categories will be eligible to avail their second dose in private CVCs being run under ‘other than Government of India’ channel on a payment basis at the rate fixed by such private CVCs. This is for people who received their first dose at private CVCs but have yet to receive the second dose of Covid vaccination. Also Read - South Asians In UK At Higher Risk Of Getting Infected With COVID-19, Suffering Severe Complications, Death

This initiative comes as a major step to control the second wave of coronavirus taking a toll on India, where the number of coronavirus cases has reached a whopping 15,061,919. Also Read - High Vaccination Rate Can Reduce Covid-19 Cases, Control The Pandemic: Data Scientists

But There Are Shortage Of Covid-19 Vaccines In Several States

Although the vaccine rollout is to begin as scheduled, the shortage of vaccine supplies and uncertainties could be a hurdle. Maharashtra said that the rollout would start as scheduled, but it depends on the supplies. Other states including Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh, seek the help of the centre to supply the vaccines to the states.

Meanwhile, Delhi will begin inoculating the beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group starting Monday, as per reports. So far, the Delhi government has requested 1.34 crores vaccine doses, which will be delivered over the next three months. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that everybody above 18 would be administered Covid-19 vaccines free of cost in the capital.

(with inputs from agencies)