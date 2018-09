Is your scalp itchy? Do you experience that embarrassing scalp pain? Do you spot your hair on your pillow and on the ground on waking up? Is your hair fall a matter of concern for you? Well, you might be suffering from seborrheic dermatitis.

A skin condition which results in hair fall is called seborrheic dermatitis. It can be called as a more severe type of dandruff due to which your skin can become inflamed, flocky and oily. You can suffer from it due to excessive sebum production and due to the excessive growth of skin fungus called malassezia. If you have HIV/AIDS, you may suffer from it, due to faulty eating habits and bad scalp hygiene. Also, you may exhibit symptoms like skin peeling, flaking, oily scales, itching, hair loss and so on. So, to fight hair loss due to seborrheic dermatitis, try these natural solutions.