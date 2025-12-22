Seasonal Influenza Alert: Karnataka Advises Districts To Gear Up For Jan-March Surge, WHO Shares Prevention Tips

Amidst the temperature dipping across Karnataka, the state health department has issued an advisory to all districts to be prepared for an 'upcoming seasonal influenza surge' during January to March 2026.

Seasonal Influenza is an acute respiratory infection that is caused by a type of influenza viruses which circulate globally throughout the year. People who contract the virus often have a mild to severe range of illness that can result in hospitalization or death. As the chilly winter sets in, the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that cases of influenza have increased worldwide in recent months, with a proportion of seasonal influenza A (H3N2) viruses being detected.

Amidst the temperature dipping across Karnataka, the state health department has issued an advisory to all districts to be prepared for an 'upcoming seasonal influenza surge' during January to March 2026. The circular outlines that all districts must take a proactive action 'without delay as an influenza surge is expected in the coming weeks.'

The new guideline asked the district authorities to strengthen surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). It also suggests conducting 5 per cent of ILI samples and 100 per cent of SARI samples to be tested at nine designated influencer laboratories across the state, including Bangalore Medical College and the National Institute of Neurology (NIV) in Bengaluru.

The health department directed all districts to ensure that they have sufficient stocks of PPE, N95 masks, including viral drugs such as Oseltamivir. It also recommends that vaccination must be prioritized for vulnerable groups such as healthcare workers, infants, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses.

Symptoms Of Seasonal Influenza

According to the global health organisation, seasonal influenza typically occurs in late autumn and winter. Most people come down with the flu during these seasons with symptoms like cough, fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, not forgetting a sore throat and a runny nose.

How To Prevent Seasonal Influenza

Here are some of the precautionary measures that are outlined by the WHO:

Ensure to get your annual vaccination to protect against flu and serious complications. Always maintain good hand hygiene to protect against infections. The global health organisation notes that keeping your hands clean is an easy way to keep yourself and your family healthy. Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth, particularly when your hands are not washed, as germs may enter your body through them. Maintain social distance from being around sick people. When an infected person coughs or sneeze they can release droplets containing viruses, which can spread as far as 1 meter. If you're feeling unwell, stay indoors to protect yourself and also others.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, an infectious disease specialist from Chennai, told a leading media outlet, "We see the majority of the elderly in the ICU coming in with strokes and heart attacks caused by influenza during October, November and December. Never dismiss flu-like symptoms as 'just a flu.'" She points out that seasonal influenza can stress the heart. "For people with underlying conditions, this risk is even higher, which is why they need to take the flu vaccine before winter sets in," Dr Vijayalakshmi added.

