Scrub Typhus Comes To Delhi: One Child Tests Positive For Mysterious Fever As Hospitals See Spike In Viral Flu

A Delhi hospital has reported the first case of scrub typhus, the viral fever that has taken a toll in UP's Firozabad. Read on to know more.

The national capital of India, New Delhi, saw a devastating second wave of COVID-19. As the city gradually recovers from its effect and readies itself to fight off the third wave of the pandemic, another deadly threat has reared its head. This time, children face the threat of scrub typhus, a kind of viral fever that is also being referred to as 'mysterious fever' in the country. Earlier, in August, Uttar Pradesh, first reported cases of this fever in children and also adults. The state's Firozabad district reported the deaths of 32 children and 7 adults from this disease.

City sees major surge in viral fever cases

A premier children's hospital in Delhi, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya, has reported the first case of scrub typhus in a child in the city. According to reports, the hospital has seen a significant surge in viral fever cases in recent days. Though this kind of fever is common this time of the year, the usual number reported in the hospital is 500 to 600 cases. This time, though, more than 1800 cases are being reported from the hospital's OPD daily. Most of these cases are of viral flu. But hospital sources say that dengue cases are also on the rise.

No link to Firozabad cases

According to hospital sources, there is no link between this case and the cases in UP's Firozabad district, which reported many deaths among children due to scrub typhus.

Hospital runs out of beds

All 220 beds, including 32 ICUs in the hospital are occupied by paediatric patients suffering from viral fever. The hospital is admitting almost 50 to 60 children everyday with symptoms of dengue, viral and other types of fever. Doctors stress on the importance of following COVID-19 protocols in viral fever cases as it can spread easily from person to person.

Precautions must stay in place

Doctors say that all COVID protocols like washing hands frequently, avoiding crowds and wearing a face mask must be followed strictly. Parents must be sensitised about this, and they must ensure that their children follow these precautions diligently. This is the only way to keep kids safe. Kid's immunity may have suffered due to prolonged isolation during lockdown. Hence it is important to ensure that they exercise regularly and eat a healthy, well-balanced diet. This will help to a great extent.

Other dangers for children during this season

Usually, around this time, every year, there is a surge in viral infections among children. Apart from the seasonal flu, children are also vulnerable to respiratory tract infections like RSV and influenza. Dengue, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis are some of the other infections that can affect children during this season.

(With inputs from IANS)