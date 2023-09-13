Scrub Typhus: 10 From Shimla And 5 From Odisha Succumbed To The Infection

Scrub Typhus, a deadly infection has been causing unexpected deaths in Shimla and now also in Odisha.

Scrub Typhus, a deadly infection has been causing unexpected deaths in Shimla and now also in Odisha. A total of 10 people from Shimla and 5 from Odisha have succumbed to the disease. According to the reports made by Additional District Public Health Officer (ADPHO) of Bargarh, Odisha, 4 more people have recently tested positive and are undergoing treatment. Health officials of the district say that their condition is stable.

It should also be noted that 22 new cases of scrub typhus have been detected at VIMSAR, Burla, in the past four days. Health officials of Odisha has informed testing facility and treatment for the bacterial infection is available at all district headquarters hospitals in the state.

4 New Death Cases Recorded In Shimla

Odisha is not the only state grappling with unexpected deaths cause by this infection. A total of 10 people have died in Shimla this year and 4 of them are the most recent. The districts majorly affected are Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Chamba. The deaths are mainly from these areas. Out of 5,834 tests, 973 cases turned out to be positive with scrub typhus.

All About Scrub Typhus And Its Symptoms

The Centre For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines scrub typhus as a bacterial diseases which spread from people to people through bites of larval mites. Its main symptoms are:

Headache

Fever and chills

A dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite

Body aches and muscle pain

Rash

Mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma

Enlarged lymph nodes

This illness may turn severe and when that happens may cause organ bleeding and failure. If left untreated, it can be fatal. Thus, medical experts have strictly advised people to immediately consult nearby facilities if they develop a fever.

