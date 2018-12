During a recent study conducted at the Salk Institute, researchers found that screen time can disturb your sleep and lead to health issues. There are certain cells in the eye that process ambient light and reset the body’s circadian rhythm.

The scientists explained that the retina have a layer containing a tiny subpopulation of light-sensitive cells. And, these light-sensitive cells operate like the pixels in a digital camera. After they are exposed to ongoing light, such as that caused by screen time on your smartphone or laptop, a protein called melanopsin continually regenerates within them signalling levels of ambient light to the brain to regulate consciousness, sleep, and alertness. Notably, melanopsin plays a significant role in the synchronisation of the body’s circadian rhythm after ten minutes of illumination.

Senior author of the study, Professor Satchin Panda quoted as saying, “We are continuously exposed to artificial light, whether from screen time, spending the day indoors or staying awake late at night. This lifestyle causes disruptions to our circadian rhythms and has deleterious consequences on health.”

In addition to that, Ludovic Mure, staff scientist and first author of the paper said, “Compared to other light-sensing cells in the eye, melanopsin cells respond as long as the light lasts, or even a few seconds longer. That’s critical, because our circadian clocks are designed to respond only to prolonged illumination.”

The study results were published in Cell Reports which suggested that the findings may help lead to new treatments for insomnia, migraines, jet lag and circadian rhythm disorders.