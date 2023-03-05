Scissor In Woman's Stomach: How Medical Negligence Left 30-Year-Old Suffer Severe Abdominal Pain For 5 Years

The pair of scissors found from Harshina’s stomach

How a woman was made to suffer from severe abdominal pain for 5 long years due to medical negligence in Kozhikode hospital.

In yet another case of medical negligence, which is yet to be investigated, a 30-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police alleging negligence on the part of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) doctors who left a pair of scissors inside her stomach during caesarean section in 2017. According to the reports, the woman suffered severe abdominal pain and other discomforts, post-surgery and the painful episode went on for about 5 years.

However, the authorities of the medical hospital have refuted all the allegations. In their statement, the MCH authorities said that they follow a routine process after each surgery at the hospital. The count of the equipment and surgical tools used are recorded, based on which the conclusion of the surgical procedure is declared. As per MCH authorities, the same procedure was followed after the caesarean section on Harshina in 2017, hence, no lapses were recorded.

Taking cognizance of the situation and the woman's allegations strictly, Health Minister Veena George has assured her of action. "A special team has been appointed to investigate the incident in which scissors got stuck inside the stomach of a woman from Kozhikode," officials were quoted as saying.

11cm Long Scissor Removed From Woman's Stomach

Earlier this year, Harshina, in her 30s lodged a complaint with the Kozikhode police, of 'medical negligence' against the doctors of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). In the report, she expressed her disappointment over a medical report that had investigated how an 11 cm long scissor was removed from her stomach last year.

As per the woman, a serious error occurred during the surgery performed at the MCH. She stated that a few months after her C-section at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), she started experiencing severe pain, fever, fatigue, and other health problems. This went on for 5 long years until she consulted doctors at a private hospital in Malaparamba, Kozhikode. According to the doctors of the Malaparamba hospital, the woman's urine was filled with pus when she visited them. "She underwent an ultrasound scan, that showed an obstruction in the urinary bladder. Following this, a CT scan was done and it became clear that an 11-cm-long metal object was stuck close to the bladder. As it was a complicated case, the doctors referred her to the MCH," officials were quoted as saying.

Painful 5 Years

Speaking to the media about the horrific incident, the woman said, "Doctors found a metal object inside my stomach when a CT scan was done. Later they confirmed that it is a surgical scissor. I was in pain for 5 years." She also recalled experiencing recurring pain in her stomach, and despite numerous consultations and checkups, the pain did not subside. On September 17, the scissors were removed from the woman's stomach after surgery at the Medical College Maternal and Child Care Center. The tip of the curved scissors used for surgery was in the position of penetrating the bladder.

As per the officials, the investigation has already started and the enquiry report will be submitted to the DME.