A rising tide of antibiotic-resistant bacteria if left unchecked could kill an estimated 10 million people annually by 2050. This was a fact known in the pre-Corona era and the Covid-19 situation has now put millions at risk by increasing their resistance to the antibiotics warn researchers. To help address this alarming situation researchers at University of Colorado Boulder in the US have discovered a chemical compound that works with a host's innate immune response to push past cellular barriers that help bacteria resist antibiotics. COVID-19 and antibiotic resistance According to researchers of this study the COVID-19 situation is definitely