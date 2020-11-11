The COVID-19 virus belongs to the family of coronaviruses which are basically a large family of viruses that cause many ailments from the common cold to more severe diseases like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Till date only six types of coronaviruses are known to infect people. The virus that causes COVID-19 is the seventh and quite unlike the others. In a new study researchers from Academia Sinica in Taiwan have identified a new hidden gene in SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for the current global health crisis that may have contributed to its unique