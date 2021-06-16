As the world continues to combat against the novel coronavirus still at its peak reports have suggested that a new “Moscow strain” has been identified in Russia. Scientists from Russia's Gamaleya National Center claim to have discovered a novel coronavirus strain called Moscow as cases spread across the country. According to the Moscow Times the Gamaleya Center's Alexander Ginsburg was cited as saying to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that scientists who created the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccination are evaluating the vaccination's efficacy against the new strain. We think that the vaccine will be effective but we must wait