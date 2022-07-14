Scientists Develop Synthetic Elements To Combat The SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Indian scientists discovered a new technique to prevent coronavirus, banning its entry into the cells.

Indian scientists have invented a new technique to control covid infection, which could act as an antiviral drug. However, the research results are said to be very encouraging. This technique will restrict the entry of the coronavirus into the cells, which will not be able to infect the human body. Scientists of the Indian Institute of Science have worked on this technique in collaboration with other countries' significant institutions.

Let's Learn About This Unique Technique

Indian scientists have developed a technique that will not only block the entry of the coronavirus into cells but also cause the virus particles to clump, reducing its ability to infect living cells. Scientists have achieved this success by developing a new class of synthetic peptides. For this reason, an option has been found to inactivate viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which can be effective like antivirals. Indian Institute of Science Scientists', in collaboration with researchers from CSIR and the Institute of Microbial Technology, worked on the design of these peptides. The Ministry of Science and Technology provided this information on Wednesday.

Research Conducted On Hamsters

The researchers tested the peptide in the laboratory for toxicity in mammalian cells and found it safe. Furthermore, when hamsters were exposed to high doses of SARS-CoV-2 with a peptide dose, there was a reduction in viral load and minor damage to lung cells. While compared to hamsters exposed to the virus directly, the peptides of this class demonstrated the ability to act as antivirals.

Capable Of Binding The Spike Proteins

New variants of the coronavirus have created new challenges for the vaccine; hence, there is a need to work on new approaches to prevent the infection. According to the ministry, scientists have worked on designing a peptide that can bind and inhibit the spike protein on the coronavirus surface. This research was supported by the statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology under the Covid-19 IRPHA cell, Science and Engineering Research Board.

Researchers believe lab-made mini proteins with minor modifications and peptide engineering can also prevent covid infection.

