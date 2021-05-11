Coronavirus second wave has wreck havoc in India with active cases crossing 3L every day. On Tuesday the country registered 3.29 lakh cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 22992517. A total of 329942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 249992 with 3876 fresh fatalities. When the healthcare system is also falling apart in the country scientists have developed a potential new vaccine which has proven effective against the original SARS-CoV-1 SARS-CoV-2 and its UK South Africa and Brazil variants and related bat Coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic. New Vaccine Blocks Covid-19 - Everything About The