An organ 1.5 inches in length on average has been hiding behind our nose since now. Researchers at the Netherlands Cancer Institute have accidentally discovered it while using a combination of CT scans and positron emission tomography (PET) scans called PSMA PET-CT to study prostate cancer. Located in the upper part of the throat in the nasopharynx region — behind the nose — the new organ is a set of salivary glands about 1.5 inches (3.9 centimeters) in length on average. The researchers believe that the glands help lubricate and moisten the upper throat behind the nose and mouth. As