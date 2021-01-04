At a time when countries around the world are launching mass vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus raising hope for the end of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic a scientist has warned that the world could be hit by another potentially fatal disease termed 'Disease X' soon. The disease is likely to be as fast-spreading as the COVID-19 and as deadly as the Ebola virus according to Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum who helped discover Ebola virus in 1976. Professor Tamfum sounded an alarm that more deadly diseases are likely to be discovered in the near future and new potentially fatal viruses