The rapidly rising climate change is a potential threat to the ecosystems and is feared by people for it is leading to disastrous natural disasters globally. Climatic change is proving to be a huge threat to human health globally.

According to a recent study, climate change will severely affect the health of people from all walks of life around the world.

The public health journal The Lancet’s report blames the lack of initiative to reduce carbon emissions and its debilitating impact on human health which in turn will weigh heavy on the already overutilized public health services.

“A rapidly changing climate has dire implications for every aspect of human life, exposing vulnerable populations to extremes of weather, altering patterns of infectious disease, and compromising food security, safe drinking water, and clean air,” the report states. “These impacts exacerbate transnational and intergenerational inequality, and compromise many of the national and global public health imperatives that doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals have dedicated their lives to.”

Climatic change is taxing the coping mechanisms of the human race at a point which is beyond repair. As per reports, rising global temperatures are increasing the susceptibility to cardiovascular and kidney diseases. Heat waves are considerably affecting the work life of agriculture labourers each year. 2017 saw sustained a loss of 62 billion hours of work due to rising temperatures when compared to the year 2000.

“Floods and extreme precipitation also have severe health implications, and 15% of all deaths related to natural disasters are due to floods,” the study explains. “In addition to immediate injury and death from flood water, longer-term impacts on health include the spread of infectious disease and mental illness, both of which are exacerbated by the destruction of infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods.”

Following this pattern if measures are not taken to the situation then, “an additional an additional 1.4 billion drought-exposure events per year and 2 billion flood-exposure events per year by the end of the century” are to be expected.

It is also drastically increasing the occurrence of infectious diseases.

“Changing climatic conditions are a key determinant for the spread and impact of many infectious diseases,” the study states. “Understanding how climate change is altering the environmental suitability for disease vectors, pathogen replication, and transmission is crucial to understanding the consequences of human exposure.”

Mosquito and water-borne diseases are already rising in the United States proving the link between the diseases and a rising global temperature. The centres for diseases control and prevention has held back from putting the association at the forefront of the warning, and from demanding that public resources be reallocated to combat climate change.

The report, therefore, explains that it is imperative to make global efforts to reduce carbon emissions to overcome a severe public health crisis successfully.

“The health impacts of climate change, and communities’ ability to adapt to it, both depend on the success of global mitigation efforts. But mitigation also has more immediate co-benefits arising from the changes in harmful exposures (eg, reductions in particle air pollution) and health-related behaviours that mitigation actions entail,” the report states. “Therefore, the pace of the low-carbon transition establishes the degree to which such benefits are realised.”