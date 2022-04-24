Schools To Shut Down? UP, Delhi Issues Strict SOPs For Schools As Covid Cases Surge

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines for schools as coronavirus cases rise in several districts. Delhi too has asked students and schools staff to follow new COVID-19 rules.

India continues to report more COVID cases with each passing day, which has concerned people around the country. As students and staff attend schools in full attendance, the major concern bothering people is the rise in coronavirus cases. The fact that more schools students are being tested positive for the virus, forced the governments in various states to close specific wings or classrooms whenever needed.

In the light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the government has issued new strict guidelines for schools. Scroll down to know more.

Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Strict Guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government has released fresh guidelines for schools. Masks have been made necessary for all students, teachers, and other personnel in schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow, according to the new regulations.

Staff and students will only be allowed to enter schools only after a complete hand wash and/or hand sanitization.

Delhi COVID Advisory For Schools

The municipal administration announced new Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools on Friday. The AAP-led Delhi government has instructed schools to do daily symptom checks, set up quarantine rooms on campus, employ thermal scans, and sanitize hands, among other things. The new guidelines include the following:

Students and staff will not be allowed to enter schools without thermal scanning

Parents should avoid sending their kids to school if they test positive for COVID

Staff should make sure students do not share lunch or any other items with each other

The Head of school should ensure that students and staff should wear face masks properly

Schools should encourage vaccination among the students and parents

Schools should use all entry/exits to avoid crowding at one place at the time of entry or exit

Staff should be stationed at all entry/exit gates to guarantee that no symptomatic students, employees, or visitors enter the school site

When taking morning attendance, the teacher will ask the students if they or any of their family members are experiencing any Covid-related symptoms

Will Schools Shut Down?

While the sudden surge has concerned the citizens, the government has decided not to shut down again. Recently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided that physical classes will not stop. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government advocated that schools should remain open, claiming that the pandemic's sporadic closures had already resulted in a significant loss in education.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government hasn't issued an official statement stating that schools will be closed due to the rising coronavirus cases. Experts believe that shutting down schools is not a solution as the cases detected so far have been mild and should not create a state of panic. Officials and health experts are recommending people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to control the surge.

