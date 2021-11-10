Schools Reopen In Some States: Experts Fear It Will Expose Unvaccinated Students To Covid-19

Children don't have a strong immune system and can be super-spreaders of the virus, as they are yet to be vaccinated, warn experts.

In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Calcutta High Court, a lawyer has challenged the West Bengal government's decision to open the schools from November 16. The petitioner argued that the state government is trying to start classes from 9 to 12 "without any proper planning", which could expose the students to Covid-19. Because students up to the age of 18 years have not been vaccinated yet, physical classes would increase the chances of Covid-19 transmission among them, as well as put their lives at risk, the petition stated.

Sudip Ghosh Chowdhury, a lawyer by profession, in his petition, also demanded that an expert committee be formed for reviewing the Covid-19 situation and providing necessary recommendations to the government in the matter.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination have recommended starting Classes 9 to 12 from November 16 with certain guidelines on maintenance of Covid-19 protocols.

E-schooling should be continued till children are vaccinated

Schools have already opened in some states. Uttar Pradesh started reopening primary schools from September 1, Classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and Classes 6 to 8 from August 24, keeping the Covid protocols in place. After remaining closed for nearly 19 months, the Delhi government allowed schools in the national capital to restart physical sessions for all classes from November 1. Health experts, however, are not happy with the governments' decision to open schools when the pandemic isn't over yet.

Dr. Badshah Khan, Consultant Paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road, wants these states to reconsider their decisions as children are not yet vaccinated yet.

"Children are not yet vaccinated; they will be at a greater risk of getting sick from the virus. It is better to continue e-schooling till the paediatric population gets vaccinated. Children don't have a strong immune system and can be super-spreaders of the virus. It is better to wait for some time and then reopen schools. Children are vulnerable to Covid-19 and need to be protected from virus transmission. Do not take this virus lightly at all," Dr Khan stated.

Parents need to be cautious while sending kids to schools

Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi, Pune, advises parents to be cautious, if their child is required to go to school.

"Parents should not send their child to school if he/she is sick due to a cold, cough, or has fever, or body pain. Also, they need to make sure that the school is following the Covid protocol," he said.

Dr. Kathwate added a few more precautionary tips parents can teach their kids to follow.

Teach children to maintain a safe distance from other students at school.

Make children understand the importance of wearing the mask and sanitizing hands from time to time.

Tell children to avoid shaking hands or hugging other children at school, sharing books or other stationery items.