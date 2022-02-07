Schools, Gyms Reopens In Delhi From Today, As COVID Cases Drops: Check Complete List of What Is Open

Schools, Gyms Reopens In Delhi From Today, After City Sees Major Drop In Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.85%

Meanwhile, the national capital saw a major drop in the cases on Sunday. According to the latest updates, the city reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 per cent.

The long COVID break is finally over in Delhi as the government decided that all the schools for classes 9-12 will now operate physically in the national capital from today (February 7). This comes after the city witnessed a major drop in the daily infection numbers for consecutive weeks. The schools were closed in the national capital in December last year when Delhi witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections, due to the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the experts, the surge in the cases suddenly was mainly triggered by the Omicron variant which is the most mutated form of the virus so far.

Schools for std 9th to 12th reopen in Delhi from today; students arrive to attend classes. Visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt. pic.twitter.com/7jPNRl8Hxd ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said "we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools".

Delhi Reopens from Today: Take A Look at What Is Allowed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at a meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation, decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. Here, take a look at what will be allowed to open in the national capital from today:

The schools for classes 9-12 will reopen in Delhi from Monday. Physical classes for classes 9 to 12 resumed today in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar. Gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions. All the swimming pools will reopen in Delhi with certain restrictions. The DDMA, however, decided that the night curfew will continue in Delhi. All government and private offices to function at 100% capacity.

Earlier, the Centre had said earlier that the districts with less than five percent Covid-19 positivity rate can reopen schools but it is up to the state governments to take a decision in this regard. Meanwhile, the national capital saw a major drop in the cases on Sunday. According to the latest updates, the city reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

