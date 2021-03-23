In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to temporarily shut down all the schools in the state from Wednesday. Making the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said that the decision was taken in the interest of the health of students and teachers as well as considering the requests from the parents. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have also closed the schools as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After remaining closed for almost a year following the coronavirus breakout, schools were reopened in Telangana on February 2020. But the spike in Covid-19 cases has forced the government to close the schools again. According to IANS report, over 200 students, teachers and other staff of various residential schools in Telangana tested Covid positive in one week. Online classes will continue for students, the Minister said. Also Read - On-spot fine and test for those without masks in Srinagar

J&K school shut for five days

Meanwhile, nine students of a secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district tested positive for COVID-19 during a mass testing campaign of teachers and students on Tuesday. Authorities have shut school for the next five days as a preventive measure.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has also suspended all offline classes as COVID cases resurge in the city. All students have been asked to return to their homes and classes will continue in the online mode, the news agency reported quoting the BHU spokesperson.

Centre issues Test-Track-Treat protocol

Worried over the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases, the central government has issued fresh Covid SOP guidelines. The “Test-Track-Treat” (TTT) protocol will be effective from April 1 and remain in force till April 30 in all parts of the country. Under the TTT protocol, the states and the UTs have been directed to rapidly increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests to reach the prescribed level of 70 per cent or more. The centre has also asked the states to ensure observance of pandemic-appropriate behaviour by everyone and to scale up the vaccination drive.

States and UTs can also impose local restrictions based on their assessment of the COVID situation in their respective areas. However, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and all activities are permitted outside containment zones.