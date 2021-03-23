In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases the Telangana government has decided to temporarily shut down all the schools in the state from Wednesday. Making the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said that the decision was taken in the interest of the health of students and teachers as well as considering the requests from the parents. States like Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Punjab Tamil Nadu Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have also closed the schools as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After remaining closed for almost a year following the