School Boy Dies After Taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccination In Pakistan’s Punjab

The authorities have stated that around 7,000 students (both male and female above the age of 12 years) of the school have been vaccinated in the district in the last week, however, no side effects have been reported so far.

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old allegedly died after taking the first vaccine shot against deadly coronavirus at a school in Pakistan's Punjab city earlier this week. According to the sources, the state government has formed an inquiry committee which includes a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The authorities have stated that around 7,000 students (both male and female above the age of 12 years) of the school have been vaccinated in the district in the last week, however, no side effects have been reported so far. All these students were administered Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which is globally approved. Speaking to the local media, the family members of the deceased schoolboy said that the boy received the Pfizer's COVID-19 jab and later suddenly fell in his house at 4:30 pm, while doing school homework. Later when he was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him 'brought dead.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi in a statement to the media has said, "All the students who have injected the shots are safe and coming to their schools regularly and none of them facing any sort of health issue." He further added that an inquiry has been ordered in the matter and an autopsy report is awaited.

Who Should Not Take The Pfizer's COVID Vaccine?

While Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are a few safety guidelines that one needs to keep in mind while getting the jab. Here's a list of safety precautions you need to know:

Do not take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you have any known history of a severe allergic reaction.

Look out for adverse reactions post-vaccination with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Some of the common side effects of the vaccine are pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle ache, chills, nausea, malaise, joint pain, and fever.

