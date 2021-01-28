Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have known that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are at high risk of severe illness and complications if they catch the infection. Medical conditions like heart disease hypertension and diabetes significantly ups the risks of dying from COVID-19. But the risk for patients of mental health conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia has been left outside the purview of most studies. In light of this it comes as a surprise that a new study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry has revealed that the mental disorder Schizophrenia could actually