Scarcity of Medical Oxygen To No Hospital Beds: With Omicron, Will India See A Second Wave of COVID-19 Like Situation?

Scarcity of Medical Oxygen To No Hospital Beds: With Omicron, Will India See A Second Wave of COVID-19 Like Situation?

Let's look back to those few months of Second Wave in India and see what actually went wrong and whether India is ready for another surge due to the Omicron variant in the upcoming few months.

The second wave of COVID-19 swept India earlier this year. The deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 had completely tossed the country's healthcare system upside down. From hospitals across the country not being able to handle the relentless inflow of patients to running short of beds, oxygen cylinders and other essentials, the second wave of coronavirus in India was so far the deadliest healthcare battle that the country has ever fought.

Speaking to the media, a doctor had said that the hospital scenes that they encountered during the second COVID wave will remain as a lifetime horror for the healthcare workers. What exactly went wrong? The sudden outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, led to massive chaos in the country, especially due to the fact that the health infrastructure was not at all prepared to handle such a situation. Overburdened hospitals, people scrambling to secure oxygen supplies and medicines such as Remdesevir and Actemra, morgues piling up with bodies, and funeral pyres flickering away late into the night amid soaring deaths, India's fight during the second wave of COVID-19 will remain as a haunting memory for many.

With the arrival of this highly mutated Omicron variant, the world is now back to re-considering lockdowns, strict restrictions, and other preventive measures to contain the spread and further transmission. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 carries 50 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which can enable this strain to infect even those who are fully vaccinated. According to the experts, the Omicron, though more transmissible than the Delta variant, only leads to mild symptoms of the illness. Doctors also stated that most of the patients who were found infected with Omciron were Asymptomatic. However, it is still a variant that can lead to health complications once it infects an individual. So are we ready to fight another battle against this new variant of coronavirus? How prepared are the states? Let's have a look.

How Is India Preparing For The Omicron Surge?

Omicron cases are rising rapidly across India. On Monday the country crossed the 200 mark with over 30 new cases. The worst-hit state at the moment is Maharashtra which has logged 65 cases in total so far. Looking at the current pace of the virus variant, the Centre has also warned the states to remain vigilant about the trends and surge of Omicron. The centre cautioned people to follow all the safety protocols to avoid any massive spread of the Omicron variant. "Activate the war rooms, the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta," the Centre told the States. Let's have a look at how at-high-risk states in India are preparing for the Omicron-driven third wave of COVID-19.

Delhi

The national capital is also witnessing a steady surge in the Omicron cases. According to the latest data, the state also logged its first death due to this new variant on Monday. Is Delhi ready for the upcoming Omicron battle? Speaking to the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the state government is ready to fight Omicron. According to the data, Delhi has a buffer stock of 421 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state government has also stated that they have ramped up the medical oxygen infrastructure to effectively handle any possible outbreak or surge of the cases and third wave and in view of the threat posed due to the new variant Omicron. Delhi has also procured 6,000 D type cylinders, while it did not have such cylinders till May 31.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 825 new coronavirus cases including 11 Omicron variant infections besides 14 deaths. This sudden surge ahead of Christmas and New Year has forced the state government to take some stringent actions to stop the Omicron transmission. According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till midnight of December 31. The government has also said that stringent actions will be taken against those who indulge in social gatherings. The state government has also said that only 50 per cent capacity will be allowed in closed places. And that everyone will have to "strictly maintain the 6 6 feet distance" rule.

You may like to read

Karnataka

The first Omicron case in India was reported from Karnataka. The state has so far registered 19 cases of Omicron variant. To curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced a complete ban on public gatherings in areas, including MG Road and Brigade road in Bengaluru.

Will India See Another Second Wave of COVID-19 Like Scenario?

The ferocious second wave of COVID-19 killed several people in India, left many with long-COVID symptoms. Now, with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, is India going to witness another second wave-like scenario?

"Daily count of positive cases might see a surge with the arrival of Omicron, however, the cases will be mild and the severity will be less compared to what India saw in the second wave of COVID-19," Dr K Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India told TheHealthSite.com. According to Dr Reddy, Omicron has so far only led to mild symptoms and there was no requirement for any kind of hospitalisations. Talking about whether vaccines can keep one safe from catching the variant, Dr Reddy said that vaccines do not promise that the individual won't get the infection, it ensures that the infection doesn't lead to severe conditions or even death of the infected patient. "Get vaccinated as early as possible. Getting vaccinated will make sure you don't suffer the severity of the infection," Dr Reddy added.