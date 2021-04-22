In the last 24 hours India recorded 3.14 Lakh COVID-19 cases and over 2104 deaths in a day. This comes despite major restrictions and lockdowns in several parts of the country. In view of this the Supreme Court today took suo motu cognisance of COVID management and sought a national plan from the Centre on supply of oxygen essential drugs supply and method and manner of vaccination. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said: We want to see a national plan on the issue. The bench also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae in the matter.